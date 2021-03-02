Training programme on extraction of essential oil from aromatic plants organized by FRI

Dehradun (The Hawk): A one day training programme on March 02, 2021 in the area of extraction of essential oil from aromatic plants was organized by FRI, Dehradun in collaboration with Dr. Jyoti Marwah, a progressive farmer of Mussoorie. The training was imparted by Dr. Vineet Kumar, Scientist G, Project Investigator, Bioprospecting of Essential oils from Chemistry & Bioprospecting Division, FRI along with Dr. Jyoti Marwah and Sh. Sushil Bhattarai. As a case study essential oil was extracted from Zingiber officinale (commonly known as ginger or adrak) using an efficient Field Distillation Unit in the farmer's field of Dr. Jyoti Marwah. In the training programme it was also advised that after extraction of essential oil, farmers can double their income by selling the multiple products including hydrosol and the remaining biomass as they are demanded in premium soaps, shampoos, creams, cosmetics, spices etc. In the live demonstration on extraction of oleoresin, Dr. Vineet Kumar told that this initiative is a part of the project funded by Government of India Department of Science & Technology, New Delhi with the aim of providing training to farmers so that they are motivated to grow essential oil bearing crops as it would be helpful in their income generation. He also told that essential oil bearing crops are easy to grow and maintain as they are not affected by grazing animals. In this training the local farmers participated enthusiastically and learned the basics of essential oil extraction. In her speech Dr. Jyoti Marwah motivated the local farmers by emphasising on the uses and benefits of essential oils in various sectors. She also advised that some of the essential oil bearing crops can be grown in barren lands, unused spaces like side bunds, side walls etc. thereby utilizing that area also. In this training programme farmers from Bunglow ki Kaandi, Sainj, Kempty village area and local village participated actively.