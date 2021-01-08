Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Train Mows Down Four People During Trial Run in Uttarakhand

Train Mows Down Four People During Trial Run in Uttarakhand

 The Hawk |  8 Jan 2021 6:05 AM GMT

Train Mows Down Four People During Trial Run in Uttarakhand
X

Dehradun: Four persons were mown down by a high-speed train during its trial run between Haridwar and Laksar on Thursday. The mishap occurred near Jamalpurkala village when the train was running at a speed of 100-120 kmph during the trial run.

Haridwar SSP Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj said identification of the deceased is underway. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the incident and ordered a magisterial probe into it.

The high-speed train brought from Delhi was being run on the tracks broadened recently.

.—PTI

Updated : 8 Jan 2021 6:05 AM GMT
Tags:    Train Trial Run   Uttarakhand   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X