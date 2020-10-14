Dehradun (The Hawk): Non Timber Forest Products (NTFPs) are an important component of rural economy and play an important role in livelihood generation. Most of the Non Timber Forest Products are collected by rural people from forests by forest dwellers and fringe villagers on a large scale without due care regarding their sustainability in nature. As a result of this over exploitation, some of these NTFPs are under tremendous pressure with threat to their very survival. Therefore, it is a felt need to make the people aware about sustainable harvesting and utilization of these NTFPs so as to maintain a healthy growing stock in their places of origin.

Keeping this in view, the Extension Division of Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun conducted a half day Divisional Seminar in webinar mode on the "Sustainable Harvesting and Utilization of Non Timber Forest Products" targeting different stakeholders namely, State Forest Departments, Forestry based research organizations, Non Government Organizations, Self Help Groups, universities training organizations, farmers, small scale industries, etc. The webinar was inaugurated by Shri Arun Singh Rawat, IFS, Director General of Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and Director, FRI, Dehradun. In his inaugural address he gave emphasis on conservation of NTFPs and their propagation with sustainable utilization for livelihood generation. He mentioned that there should be appropriate techniques for non destructive collection and harvesting of NTFPs and medicinal plants so that their existence in nature is maintained. He said that there should be a proper marketing chain for sale of these products with availability of local markets. Mrs. Richa Misra, IFS, Head Extension Division welcomed all the resource persons and participants and mentioned that the experience gained through this webinar will help create a road map on the sustainability of NTFPs with special emphasis on livelihood generation.

Dr. J. L. N. Sastry, Chief Executive Officer, National Medicinal plants Board, Delhi delivered a talk on propagation of NTFPs and medicinal plants under Agroforestry in different parts of the country and their harvesting on sustainable basis. He also suggested that there should be a calendar for collection and harvesting of NTFPs and medicinal plants. He also informed about different projects conducted on NTFPs by NMPB in the country. He also point out the matter of Minimum Support Price (MSP) of NTFPs and said that there is always an issue of quality which make hindrance whenever the issue of MSP is raised.

Dr. B. P. Tamta talked about sustainable harvesting and utilization of medicinal plants like Ocimum sanctum, Withania somnifera, Rauwolfia serpentina, Oryxylum indicum, Cymbopogon flexus, Aloe vera and other important species. He spoke about the collection and harvesting time of important parts of the plants. He also explained about the techniques of resin tapping developed by the institute. He mentioned about the basic guidelines formulated for non destructive harvesting of medicinal plants.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Scientist, Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow highlighted the research and extension work being carried out in different parts of the country as the mandate and mission of the CIMAP. He spoke about different projects for women's empowerment and livelihood generation with special emphasis on Tribal community. He also detailed the site suitable species of medicinal plants with their economics.

Mr. Ajay Kumar Saini, Chairman, Jyoti Gramodyog Sansthan, Api-Tech India, Saharnpur spoke about Apiculture and said that honey bees are an important part of the nature and besides producing honey, they are also actively involved in pollination of our agricultural and horticultural crops. Thus they enhance the productivity in agriculture as well as in horticulture sector. He emphasized that the traditional people involved in honey collection from the forests need to be adequately trained so they do not indulge in destructive harvesting. He stressed about the role of the State Forest Departments in the same.

Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-E, Extension Division anchored the programme and at the end, delivered the vote of thanks. The team of Extension Division including Dr. Devendra Kumar, Shri Rambir Singh, Shri Ajay Gulati, Shri Vijay Kumar, Shri Pritpal Singh, Mrs. Poonam, Pant Shri Ramesh Singh and Shri Rajnish (IT Section) did commendable work for the execution of the same under the guidance of Mrs. Richa Misra, Head, Extension Division and made the programme successful.