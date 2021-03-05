Startup and Entrepreneurship is engine for economy's growth

Retired experts to handhold Young Entrepreneurs & Startups



Dehradun (The Hawk): At the session on promoting a Culture of Startups and Entrepreneurship organised as part of Uttarakhand Business Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mr Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal, Director Industries, Government of Uttarakhand remarked that Uttarakhand has recently moved to 9th position in all India startups rankings. The State presently has as many as 100 recognised startups and Government is aiming to double this number. He stressed that government is working on building world class facilities for startup incubation and have tied up with GAME - Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship for developing an entrepreneurship development strategy for Uttarakhand.

It is well known fact that Uttarakhand is a land locked state and majority of its area is under forest cover, it brings the challenge of migration from hills due to lack of employment opportunities hence it is now important that all stakeholders including Government, Industry, Youth & Society work closely to support & strengthen a culture of entrepreneurship in the state, especially in the hills. Entrepreneurship will not only foster growth of the state but will also reduce migration from the hills, generate employment opportunities and support in bringing back state's economy on track which has been impacted due to the ongoing pandemic said Mr Rakesh Oberai, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council & MD, Oberai Motors. Assuring to supplementing the efforts of State Government, Mr Rakesh Oberai, offered mentoring support to the Startups through CII.

Mr Vinod Sharma, MD, Deki Electronics Ltd advised that State to create a pool of experts drawn from retired officials from Industry, Banking, Financial Services, Technical Expert, etc settled in Uttarakhand to handhold the Startups.

Oher speakers present on the session were Dr Poonam Sinha, Director (Entrepreneurship Education) & Head Regional Centre, National Institute for Entrepreneurship & Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Mr Azam Ali Khan, CEO, Technology Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (TIEDS), IIT Roorkee and Mr Mitresh Sharma, Founder, First Bud Organics