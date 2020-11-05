Social Distancing Goes For A Toss At Dehradun Markets Amid Festive Season

Dehradun: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, markets in Dehradun witnessed a heavy footfall on Wednesday, amid the festive season, while visibly compromising the social distancing norms.

Speaking to ANI, Manish, a shopkeeper said, "Market was very slow 15 days back. It is slightly better now but not as good as the last year. Diwali is coming, hopefully, people will come with precautions."

Another shopkeeper Mohammad Arif Mansoori said that markets are not flourishing as they earlier used to. However, his business is slightly better now. "Even customers are facing money crunch due to COVID-19, hence, the market will take some time to get back on the track," he added. Some customers were seen wearing masks in the market areas, however, a few people were seen with their face masks down to their chin. —ANI