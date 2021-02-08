Six-Fold Increase In Patients At AIIMS Rishikesh During Last Four Years

Rishikesh (The Hawk): In the last 4 years AIIMS has managed to make its special identity in country. Since the opening of OPD in 2013, the health services of this institute have made special progress since 2016. Number of patients accessing AIIMS OPD has increased 6-fold during the last 4 years. Whereas during this period, the number of patients admitted to the hospital for treatment has increased by 30 times.

The foundation of AIIMS Rishikesh was laid on 1 February in 2004. At that time, the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Sushma Swaraj had said that 'AIIMS Rishikesh' will prove to be a boon for the people of the future. And the same thing happened. After construction, OPD facility was started for health checkup of patients from 27 May 2013. After 8 months of IPD from 30 December 2013 and then from 2 June 2014, surgery started in AIIMS Rishikesh. When the patients started arriving in OPD, the hospital administration was trying to develop various health facilities for the first 4 years till 2016-17. Health services started gaining momentum with the establishment of medical technologies in the year 2016-17.

After the year 2016, AIIMS achieved many achievements. It is a special achievement to operate more than 100 afternoon clinics. With the opening of these clinics, hundreds of patients were seen every day in addition to OPD. Apart from this, the 6-fold increase in OPD of AIIMS during the last 4 years proves that the common people's confidence in the health facilities and services being provided by AIIMS Rishikesh is continuously increasing.

Statistics confirm that till 2016-17, 4 lakh 48 thousand 932 patients had been registered in the OPD of AIIMS. But after that in the next 4 years, by 31 December 2020, the number of patients registered in OPD has crossed 28 lakh 11 thousand 105. If an average of the number of OPD patients is estimated in these 4 years, about 7 lakh patients are going to get their health tests done in the OPD of AIIMS every year. There has been a 30-fold increase in the number of patients admitted to AIIMS for treatment after 2016-17. Till the year 2016-16, the total number of patients admitted here was only 5 thousand 701. In December 2020, the number of IPD patients admitted to hospital has increased 30 times to 1 lakh 49 thousand 118.

Giving information about this, Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that AIIMS is committed to provide proper and better treatment to the poorest of the poor. He said that this hospital is specially designed to serve the poor. More than 100 new clinics were opened in AIIMS during last 4 years for the convenience of common man and poor. These include Lung Cancer, Bronchial Asthma, Cardiac Electrophysiology, ART, Pediatric Dermotology, COPD, Cornia, Cosmetic, Fever, Glaucoma, Heart Feelier, Joint Replacement, Special Emergency Medicine, Sports Injury, Sleep Disorders and Surgical Clinics. .

Professor Ravikant said that 34 thousand 321 patients had been treated till January 15 under the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, which started in the year 2019. He said that AIIMS Rishikesh took two steps forward towards treating corona infected when the country was struggling with global epidemic. All frontline workers of AIIMS, including Doctors, nursing staff and technicians spend all their time serving patients regardless of the risk of covid infection.

Director AIIMS also explained other achievements of AIIMS during the last 4 years. He told that till 2016-17, AIIMS had only 3 operation theaters. But currently there are 54 operation theaters. With the setting up of new theaters, many surgeries can be performed at the same time. The number of beds in the hospital has now increased to 960 from 300. He appreciated to all staff for these achievements of AIIMS. Apart from this, he also appreciated the contribution made by all the staff to reach AIIMS here.