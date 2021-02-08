Sending prayers for souls lost to Uttarakhand flood: Bhutan PM

Thimphu: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday condoled the loss of life in the state of Uttarakhand due to a glacier burst and subsequent flooding.

"Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarkhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India," the Bhutan PM tweeted.

The statement comes after a glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District in Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

It also washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the second project, said Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

"No need to spread panic. The glacier burst yesterday, boulders and debris followed which washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan. All of this happened yesterday. 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the 2nd project," said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP.

As many as 15 people have been rescued so far while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst, said Chamoli Police on Monday.

Aside from the Bhutan Prime Minister, various world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed condolences over the natural disaster. (ANI)