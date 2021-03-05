Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Scuffle Between Indian, Foreign Cadets At IMA Dehradun

Scuffle Between Indian, Foreign Cadets At IMA Dehradun

 The Hawk |  5 March 2021 4:24 PM GMT

Scuffle Between Indian, Foreign Cadets At IMA Dehradun
X

Dehradun: A scuffle broke out between the Indian and foreign cadets undergoing pre-commission training at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, sources told ANI.

According to the IMA sources, the case is being probed and followed-up as per regulations governing the Academy.

"A scuffle involving Gentleman Cadets undergoing pre-commission training at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun occurred on the night of March 3-4. The case is being probed and followed-up as per regulations governing the Academy," they said. —ANI

Updated : 5 March 2021 4:24 PM GMT
Tags:    Scuffle   IMA Dehradun   Uttarakhand   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X