SARS-CoV-2 Cases Decline In U'khand During The Last 24 Hours

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 62,550 on Sunday as 222 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 57,101 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,914. The state's toll rose to 1027 as four succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 508. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 178. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.29 percent. District Pauri Garhwal reported the maximum number of 48 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal and Rudraprayag followed with 44, 37, 32, 19 and 12 cases respectively. That apart 8 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 7 Uttarkashi, 6 Champawat, 5 Chamoli and 2 each in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.