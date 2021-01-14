Sarada Peetham Seer Offers To Set Up Eye Hospital In Dehradun

Dehradun/Visakhapatnam: Swatmanandendra Saraswati, a seer of Sri Sarada Peetham, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and offered to set up an eye hospital in Dehradun.

"Sarada Peetham will set up an eye facility in Dehradun, if the institution is allotted land for free treatment of sages and common people," Saraswati said.

The Sarada Peetham seer met Rawat at his residence on Wednesday and apprised him of the welfare activities they will be carrying out at the forthcoming Kumbh Mela, a mega Hindu religious event which comes after a dozen years. Rawat has promised support for Sarada Peetham's work.

Saraswati also told the Chief Minister that the Visakhapatnam-based centre has also been making lodging arrangements for the southern pilgrims arriving for the Mela. He also said that Sarada Peetham's Swaroopanandendra Swamy is keen on building an ashram at Rishikesh and a Vedic school. —IANS