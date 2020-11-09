Rs 25,000 Cr Will Be Spent On Gairsain's Planned Development In Next 10 Yrs: CM

Gairsain / Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday celebrated Uttarakhand's 21st foundation day in Gairsain which was declared the summer capital of the state in March and said Rs 25,000 crore would be spent on the town's planned development over the next 10 years.

Addressing a programme at the Vidhan Sabha in Gairsain, Rawat said a committee headed by the chief secretary will be set up to oversee the work.

Making a slew of announcements in Gairsain, Rawat said a Centre of Excellence will be established under the Gairsain Skill Development Scheme besides a mushroom compost production unit there.

Two modern labs will be set up at the Government Inter College, Gairsain, the chief minister said and sanctioned several projects for the construction of internal roads and drains in the hill town. Gairsain which represents the aspirations of the hill people was declared the summer capital of the state by the chief minister in March.

It was followed up with a notification in this regard in June after the governor's consent.

It was for the first time on Monday that a statehood day function was held in Gairsain.

Before addressing the statehood day function in Gairsain, the chief minister accompanied by Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal and state minister Dhan Singh Rawat offered prayers at a temple in Bhararisain near Gairsain.

Earlier, at a programme held at the police lines on the occasion in Dehradun, Rawat described Gairsain as the symbol of the aspirations that had guided the statehood movement and said all political parties made promises about it but it was the BJP which actually made it the summer capital of the state. —PTI