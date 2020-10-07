Ritu Khanduri Appointed President Of Uttarakhand BJP Mahila Morcha

Dehradun: Senior BJP leader Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri''s daughter Ritu Khanduri has been appointed the president of Uttarakhand BJP''s Mahila Morcha.

Ritu is also the party MLA from Yamkeshwar seat in Pauri district.

The BJP also announced office bearers of its SC, ST, OBC and Kisan Morchas late Monday night, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Ambadutt Arya has been appointed the president of the party''s SC Morcha, Rakesh Rana chief of ST Morcha, Rakesh Giri of OBC Morcha and Anil Chauhan of the party''s Kisan Morcha.

All appointments have been made by Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Bhasin said.

The party has also announced its working committee with 21 permanent invitees, including Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former chief ministers Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri and Vijay Bahuguna, he said.

There are 28 special invitees and 87 members in the Pradesh working committee. —PTI