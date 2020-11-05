Rawat Condemns Goswami's Arrest, Terms It 'Muzzling Voice Of Honest Journalism

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, terming it as an assault on press freedom.

Goswami was arrested in the morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. A team of Alibaug police had picked him up from his Lower Parel house in Mumbai.

Rawat termed the arrest an act of "muzzling the voice of honest journalism" which reminded him of the Emergency days.

"The arrest of Arnab Goswami of the Republic channel is an attack on press freedom. Reminiscent of the days of the Emergency, the unfortunate incident reflects Congress culture. I condemn the attempt to silence the voice of honest journalism in this manner," the chief minister said in a tweet. —PTI