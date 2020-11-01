Program Organized In AIIMS Rishikesh On Problems Related To Urogynecological, Cosmetic-Plastic & Sexual Issues Of Women

Rishikesh (The Hawk): About the complex problems related to the complex urogynecological and cosmetic-plastic and sexual issues of women, a program was organized in AIIMS Rishikesh. Institute's Department for Reconstructive and Cosmetic Gynaecology laid the foundation for the "Stree Vardaan: Break the silence, Connect back with femininity" program. Launched from Uttarakhand by AIIMS Rishikesh, this campaign is the largest world-class campaign of its kind in India.

More than 50 volunteer women from all over the Uttarakhand participated in the event organized by the Reconstruction and Cosmetic Gynaecology Department of AIIMS Rishikesh. On this occasion, they also took an oath to take the campaign from village to village and to make every women of the state aware of their problems and motivate the affected women for treatment.

Padma Shri Prof. Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS said in his message that this program is an important step towards the diagnosis of problems related to the urogynecological and cosmetic-plastic and sexual issues diseases of women. Its objective is to make every woman of India aware of their problems and reach out to those women and get them health benefits from AIIMS Rishikesh Superspeciality Services. He said that since AIIMS institute is established in Uttarakhand, our first pledge is to extend the benefits of these health services to the women of the last village of the state.

In the program, Dr. Navneet Magon, Head of the Department of Reconstructive and Cosmetic Gynaecology, said that this is the first such campaign related to women's health. He inspired the participating women to reach every village in Uttarakhand to motivate the last woman to be concerned about health, who has been quietly suffering and living her life in every circumstance without ever thinking about her health. He called upon the women that in this campaign we have to talk to the women, who either do hesitate to talk about their problems or the society ignores the health issues of those women.

During this, Dr. Navneet gave a detailed information to the participants about the urinary incontinence of women, their sexual problems and the problems of their sexual organs or body coming out, and other types of damage to the body from such diseases. Significantly, AIIMS's Reconstructive and Gynecology department is the first superspeciality department of its kind in the world. The finest surgeon in the world have been appointed in this department.

In the program, Dr. Navneet administered an oath to the volunteers from all over the state that by connecting them fully with the campaign, they will motivate women suffering from the above diseases in their respective areas to get their treatment and shall do this work witu full dedication related to women's health considering it as the work of nation building with full devotion.

At the conference, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Prant Karywahak Dinesh Semwal lauded the mission of AIIMS Rishikesh and assured full support from the organization to take this campaign to the destination. He profusely praised Dr Navneet Magon's unique drive and initiative.

On this occasion, Dr. Manvi, Dr. Neeti Shree, both from Department of Reconstructive and Cosmetic Gynaecology and Bhavna Tyagi, Sunita Bhatt, Rita Goyal, Anuradha Singh, all from RSS and BJP State Executive Member Sudha Gupta etc. were present, and actively participated.