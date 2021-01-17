Perceptible Decline In nCoV Cases In U'khand, Death Toll Continues To Haunt









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On January 17, 2021



Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94,803 on Sunday as 112 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 89,552 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,354. The state's toll rose to 1,611 as five more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,286. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 98. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly come down to 94.46 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 59 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar and Haridwar followed with 16, 13 and 11 cases respectively. That apart, 6 cases were detected in Chamoli, 3 each in Champawat and Rudraprayag, 1 Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) in Almora, Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal,





