Parliament's Budget Session Will Begin Soon: LS Speaker

 The Hawk |  8 Jan 2021 3:51 PM GMT

Dehradun: The budget session of Parliament will "begin soon", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

The session will be normal and run its full course, said Birla, who attended an outreach programme for panchayat representatives here.

According to the speaker, the government will issue guidelines about the vaccination of parliamentarians before the start of the session.

"The budget session will begin soon. The government will decide on it. There was a challenge of COVID-19 and a spurt in infection, but now the budget session will begin and will be of the same length as it used to be and all subjects will be discussed," Birla told reporters. —PTI

Updated : 8 Jan 2021 3:51 PM GMT
The Hawk


