Organisation Of Stakeholders Consultation And Expert Workshops For Capacity Building Of State Forest Department Of Chhattisgarh For Preparation Of State REDD+ Action Plan

Dehradun (The Hawk): Reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries and role of conservation of forest carbon stocks, sustainable management of forests and enhancement of forest carbon stocks are collectively known as REDD+. REDD+ intends to give financial incentives to the developing countries for reducing deforestation and forest degradation, promoting forest conservation, sustainable management of forests and enhancement of forest carbon stocks. Paris Agreement on climate change also reiterated its support to promote REDD+ activities in developing countries for climate change mitigation.

Indian Council of Forestry research and Education, Dehradun in collaboration with Forest and Climate Change Department of Chhattisgarh is organizing a four days Stakeholders and Expert Consultation Workshops from 17-20 February 2021 at Raipur (Chhattisgarh) for building the capacity of the Chhattisgarh State Forest and Climate Change for Department preparation of State REDD+ Action Plan under Ecosystem Services Improvement Project.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Stakeholder Consultation Workshop, Shri Rakesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Government of Chhattisgarh said that climate change is one of the global problems and need to act locally for addressing the climate change issues and in the states of Chhattisgarh State Forest Department is implementing a number of the programmes and schemes in a holistic approach. Capacity building of the State Forest Department for preparation State REDD+ Action Plan will be helpful in implementation of REDD+ activities in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education has highlighted the activities are being dome by the council for implementation of REDD+ activities at the state level. He also highlighted that the council has already developed the State REDD+ Action Plans for the states of Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim; now council is organizing the capacity building programmes of the State Forest Departments for preparation of the State REDD+ Action Plans.

Sh. Anurag Bhardwaj, Director (International Cooperation), ICFRE has highlighted the role of REDD+ programmes in climate change mitigation & adaptation and also briefed the objectives, structure and importance of the stakeholder consultation workshops. Sh. K. Murugan, Additional principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Shri Tapesh Kumar Jha, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests from the state of Chhattisgarh were the key dignitaries.

Delegates from the State Forest Department of Chhattisgarh and other line departments of Chhattisgarh Government such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandary, Rural Development, Social Development etc., representatives of academic institutions, research organization, non-governmental organizations and Joint Forest Management Committees are participating in the workshops. Scientists from ICFRE institutes are also participating in the workshops. Sh. V.R.S. Rawat, REDD+ Expert has briefed about the evolution of REDD+ in international and national level and role of the forests in climate change mitigation. Dr. Promode Kant, Director, Institute of Green Economy, New Delhi has briefed about the available finance to be tapped for implementation of forestry mitigation programmes. REDD+ Resource Persons Dr. Bhaskar Singh Karky and Shri Nabin Bhattarai from International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, Kathmandu; and Dr. R.S. Rawat, Scientist Incharge, Biodiversity and Climate Change Division, ICFRE are providing necessary presentations and organizing the group exercises for identification & prioritization of drivers of deforestation and forest degradation and barriers for forest carbon stock enhancement as well as solutions for addressing the prioritized divers and barriers for the state of Chhattisgarh through consultative processes with the active participation of the stakeholders. A team of the consultants Sh. NPS Nain, Sh. Ragvendra Bisen, Dr. Md. Shahid, Dr. Gurveen Arora and Dr. Jayati Rawat and Sh. Subhash are involved in organizing the stakeholder consultation workshops at Raipur.