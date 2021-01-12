ONGC honors Hindi Litterateur on the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Dehradun (The Hawk): On the occasion of the Vishwa Hindi Diwas ONGC honored five well known hindi literary persons based in Dehradun. The program was organized by the Rajbhasha Department of ONGC following the pandemic guidelines at BS Negi Bhavan, Tel Bhavan Dehradun on 12th January 2021.

GGM- Head Corporate Administration and Infrastructure Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain was the Chief Guest and Former GM- Incharge Corporate Communications Mr. Rajneesh Trivedi was the Guest of Honor on the occasion.

GM(HR)- Rajbhasha Mr. RR. Dwivedi warmly welcomed all present on the occasion.

GGM- Head Corporate Administration honored the five litterateur Dr. Jiten Thakur a well known story writer, Dr. Ram Vinay Singh a well known poet and lyricist, Dr. Kusum Nautiyal a well known writer, dramatist and Mr. Shiv Mohan Singh a renowned poet and the young and budding poetess Ms. Pallavi Rastogi by presenting a shawl, citation and a memento.

Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain also honored Mr. Rajneesh Trivedi by presenting a shawl and memento.

The e-magazine Sahastrdhara published by the Rajbhasha Department was released by Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain alongwith Mr. RR Dwivedi, Mr. Rajneesh Trivedi and the honored writers, poets and poetess present on the occasion.

The Chief Guest and the dignitaries shared the very history and importance of hindi and its journey through the ages. It has carved a niche for itself and it is difficult to neglect its existence they said. The program was a great success.