Official Language Training workshop at ICFRE

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Official Language Hindi Training Workshop was organized under the aegis of ICFRE on 17 February 2021. Shri Satya Prakash, Director (Official Language), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India was the Chief Guest in this workshop. Dr. Sudhir Kumar, Deputy Director General (Extension) and Dr. Geeta Joshi, Assistant Director General (Media and Extension) were present in this workshop. Along with them, officers and employees of various divisions and offices of the Council (Headquarters) also participated in this workshop.



In the workshop, chief guest Shri Satya Prakash enlightened on the development of Hindi being the official language. He told that there are five major elements of a nation building, one of which is the official language. The official language plays an important role in the development of any nation. He also highlighted the importance of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, elaborating on various Official Language Acts and Rules.

The Chief Guest emphasized the use of popular and simple words in various dimensions of official language i.e. correspondence, noting, translation etc. He also highlighted the fact that language should be used as a medium of communication in the office and not a show of erudition. Giving special emphasis on translation in the office environment, he said that the word to word translation should be avoided. He suggested to use the words diligently with special reference to the translation.

At the conclusion of the workshop, Assistant Director General (Media and Extension) Dr. Geeta Joshi thanked Shri Satya Prakash Ji and also thanked all the participants.