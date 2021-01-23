Nishank chairs the meeting of Airport Advisory Committee, Dehradun Airport

Dehradun (The Hawk): Union Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' chaired the meeting of Airport Advisory Committee at Dehradun Airport today. The committee discussed the ongoing construction at the airport and future expansion plans.



The Chairman said that the airport represents Uttarakhand's window to the world and all possible efforts should be directed to make it according to the global standards. He expressed hope that the Phase-I of the construction at the airport will be completed by the end of March 2021.

The Union Minister suggested that Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority should explore coming up with a scheme of 'Himalaya Darshan' with the help of heli service providers and GMVN to attract tourists. Speaking about the UDAN scheme, the Chairman said that it should be leveraged to provide connectivity to hilly and remote areas of the state.

Outlining the need to increase revenue through tourism, the Chairman said that a state of the art airport would provide livelihood to the people of the state. However he added that the sentiments and priorities of the local population around the airport must be kept in mind while the proposed expansion of the airport gets underway. The chairman said that land acquisition for the airport must also take into account the impact on ecology.

The minister said that the carbon footprint of the airport must be minimised and appreciated that the airport had banned single use plastic. He stressed the need for better connectivity of the airport from Dehradun City, Rishikesh and Haridwar. The minister also mooted the idea of making Doiwala Railway Station as the primary connection of the airport.

To better utilise the funds under the CSR initiative for the local residents, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal suggested that the infrastructure at Inter College Majri may be revamped. He also suggested that a 'Himalayan library' showcasing the state's heritage may be built to promote local culture.