Virus Cases Drop In U'khand, But Experts Warn Not To Be Complacent









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 15, 2021

No Fatality For The Second Day In A Row

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,867 on Monday as 47 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,160 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 615. The state's toll remained static at 1,680 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,412.

Total number of patients treated and cured today was 99. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 96.17 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 17 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 16 and 8 respectively. That apart, 5 cases were detected in Chamoli, 1 in U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.