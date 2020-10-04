nCoV Strikes Again In U'khand After Breather Of Three Days, 1,419 Fresh Cases

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 51,481 on Sunday as 1419 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 41,487 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 9,089. The state's toll rose to 652 as four more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 253. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 392. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly come down to 80.59 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 472 fresh cases, whereas Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Nainital and Pauri Garhwal followed with 196, 175, 164, 102, 89 and 58 cases respectively. That apart, 48 cases were detected in Chamoli, 30 each in Champawat and Rudraprayag, 29 Pithoragarh and 26 in Bageshwar.