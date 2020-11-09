Naidu greets people of Uttarakhand on state foundation day

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on its foundation day, praying for the progress and prosperity of the hill state.

Uttarakhand was formed on this day in 2000, carved out of Uttar Pradesh.

"Known as Devbhumi- 'the Land of Gods', Uttarakhand is known for its picturesque beauty and rich spiritual heritage," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and its hardworking people," he said.

—PTI