MoU Between UHF, Nauni And FRI

Dehradun (The Hawk): An MoU was signed between UHF, Nauni And FRI in Dehradun Present were Dr AS Rawat, DG ICFRE , Vice Chancellor of Dr. Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, Dr NK Upreti, Director Research, FRIU and GC(R), Dr PS Rawat, Scientist F, FRI and Dr Ajay Thakur, Head, Genetics and Tree Improvement, FRI, Dehradun, Dr AK Joshi, ADR, RHRTS, Dhaulakuan and Dr Priyanka Thakur, Principal Floriculturist, RHRTS, Dhaulakuan representing VC UHF at FRI, Dehradun on 18 Feb,2021 . The meeting was held online between FRI, Dehradun in the meeting chamber of Director, FRI and UHF, VC chamber , Nauni HP Solan. The purpose of MOU is to accelerate research and education collaboration between FRI and Dr. Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan. This will pave exchange of students between Universities too.