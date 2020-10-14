'Maneater' Leopard Shot Dead In Uttarakhand

New Tehri: A maneater leopard, which mauled to death two children in the district within three days was shot dead by a government appointed hunter on Wednesday. The leopard was shot dead on Wednesday morning by Joy Hukil, a well known shooter of maneater big cats, DFO Narendra Nagar Dharm Singh Meena said. The big cat had killed a seven-year-old boy at Kasmoli village of Narendra Nagar block on Tuesday evening after lifting him from the courtyard of his home, creating a scare in the area. It had also killed a girl in the same area on Sunday. The DFO had issued an order to catch or kill the leopard on Tuesday night itself. —PTI