MAD Terms Airport Director's Statement 'Baseless'

Dehradun (The Hawk): Dehradun's own student activist group, Making a Difference by Being the Difference (MAD) has displayed resistance towards the statement made by the director of the Jolly Grant airport. According to Mr. D.K. Gautam, social media protest against the project is being run based on inaccurate facts and used to spread propaganda. He stated that the project is following all guidelines provided by the environment and forest department of the state. He also stated that the state government has started searching for land that will be used to replant the trees that are now being chopped for the project.

In response to these statements MAD stated that the trees in the Thano region are approximately 200 years old and these full-grown trees can not be replaced by newly planted ones. They recalled the plantation drive when 2 lakh trees were planted by the government and not more than 20 percent of these have survived. They have also stated that no agenda is being spread through social media, ten thousand trees have to be cut for the expansion project, which from environmental and the wildlife perspective would be a disastrous practice for the city. According to MAD the report prepared by Green sea Consulting India Pvt. Ltd., Ghaziabad is factually flawed as it mentions of no schedule 1 Fauna or dense forests. This was corrected by the localities who stated that in recent days animals like elephants and leopards have been spotted roaming around the forest area. A delegation head of the organization has also handed a memorandum to the PCCF for the same matter. MAD also stated that even after a lot of resistance on their part the project got a green flag and until the government reconsiders the project, the organization will continue its resistance.