Lecture on "Vigilant India, Prosperous India" at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee

Vigilance Awareness Week: Children Participated in Various Competitions

Roorkee (The Hawk): CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee observed Vigilance Awareness Week with the theme "Vigilant India, Prosperous India" during October 27-November 2, 2020. During the Valedictory Ceremony on November 2, 2020, Dr. N. Gopalakrishnan Director, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee presented an online lecture on "Vigilant India, Prosperous India". He urged the scientists and staff to maintain honesty in all spheres of their activities, eradicate corruption through transparency, accountability and ethical conduct, and work unstintingly to provide value based service to the nation. He also congratulated the winners of the various student awareness competitions organized during the week to instil ethical values in young minds. Dr. Suvir Singh, Chief Scientist informed that various activities were conducted during the week to sensitize the employees of the Institute and create awareness amongst the masses regarding gravity of the threat of corruption through use of social media platforms, SMS/E-mail, Whatsapp, electronic and print media etc. Shri R.S. Chimote, Dr. Suvir Singh, Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Shri Anil Kumar, Shri Narendra Kumar, Dr. P.K.S. Chauhan, Shri Sushil Kumar etc. were present on this occasion.

Winners of the Competitons

Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Senior Principal Scientist and Information Officer, CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee informed that in the winners of Poster Competition on the topic "Vigilant India, Prosperous India" for the students of classes VI-VIII, in the inter-school category student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Km Shalini stood first and students of Children's Senior Academy Master Shreshth Saini and Master Devansh Sharma received the second and third prize respectively; whereas in the CBRI wards category Km Ambra Angirishi d/o Shri Aman Kumar got first, Km Kavya d/o Shri Arpan Maheshwari got second and Km Mahalakshi d/o Shri Mukesh Kumar secured the third position, and Master Priyanshu s/o Shri Arvind Kumar and Km Niheera d/o Shri Rakesh Kumar received consolation prize. In the Essay Competition on the topic of "Vigilant India, Prosperous India" for students of class IX-XI, student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 Km Anjali Pant stood first, Master Uday s/o Shri Sushil Kumar stood second and Km Sujain Khan d/o Shri Sohrab Khan secured the third position, and Km Simran d/o Shri Arvind Kumar, Km Aanya d/o Shri Anil Kumar and Km Divyanshi d/o Shri Rakesh Kumar were awarded the consolation prize.