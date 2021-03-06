Kinnar Akhara Takes Out Royal Procession Ahead Of Kumbh Mela

Haridwar: Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela starting from April 01 in Haridwar, transgender saints belonging to the Kinnar Akhara took out a royal procession in the holy city on March 06. Transgender devotees of Kinnar Akhara are one of the special attractions of the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela, the once a 12-year event dedicated to Hindu gods. The Maha Kumbh will be held between April 01 and 30 in Haridwar amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure the event remain pandemic-proof, devotees will be required to furnish their negative reports before entering the mela, while senior citizens, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age are not allowed to attend the event. —ANI