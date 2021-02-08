Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd closes Vishnu Prayag Hydro project as a precaution

Dehradun (The Hawk): an unusual event took place in the river basin of Dhauli Ganga in District Chamoli (Uttarakhand)between 9.30 am to 11 am.

Unfortunately a Glacier plunged in Raine village of Dist Chamoli causing river to rise rapidly leading to swollen river level for some time which caused damage to life, property and projects falling in direct contact of flow of the river.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd , has a 400 MW Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its Barrage over Alaknanda River, and Project's Tail Race Tunnel discharging water in river DhauliGanga .

As a responsible corporate operating in Uttarakhand for over 30 years we are saddened by this tragedy caused due to events beyond the control of all and an act of nature .

As a responsible Corporate, JPVL wish to clarify that :

a) Sudden development of the Force Majeure event led to the closure of the power generation.

b) River water gushed in through the Tail Race Tunnel of the Project bringing with it the slush .

c) We are analysing all aspects and assessing the time to bring back the Project to its pre closure status (operations were stopped at 11 am on 7th Feb due to this tragic Glacier event ).

d) We remain confident that VHEP will be resuming operations after completing the cleaning / and checking all aspects in a few days.

JPVL is providing full assistance & assurance to the District Authorities since 7th Feb in relief operations and will continue to provide all humanitarian aid.

JPVL is available to address the queries if required.

With our prayers for well being of all the fellow residents of Dev Bhumi Uttarakhand.