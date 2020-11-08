ITBP's River Rafting, Cycling Expedition 'Shaurya' Reaches U'khand's Srinagar City

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): The river rafting and cycling expedition 'Shaurya', by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reached Srinagar city here on Saturday.

The expedition, which started on November 3, will conclude on November 9.

"River rafting & Cycling Expedition 'Shaurya' of ITBP Training Zone reaches Srinagar, Uttarakhand today. Mountaineering & Skiing Institute, ITBP Auli launched the expedition from November 3 to 9, 2020 from Auli to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand," ITBP Tweeted.

The expedition has by organised by Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, ITBP, and was flagged off by Chandi Prasad Bhatt, environmentalist and social activist in Auli. —ANI