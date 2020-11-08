Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > ITBPs River Rafting, Cycling Expedition Shaurya Reaches Ukhands Srinagar City

ITBP's River Rafting, Cycling Expedition 'Shaurya' Reaches U'khand's Srinagar City

 The Hawk |  8 Nov 2020 3:59 PM GMT

ITBPs River Rafting, Cycling Expedition Shaurya Reaches Ukhands Srinagar City

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): The river rafting and cycling expedition 'Shaurya', by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reached Srinagar city here on Saturday.

The expedition, which started on November 3, will conclude on November 9.

"River rafting & Cycling Expedition 'Shaurya' of ITBP Training Zone reaches Srinagar, Uttarakhand today. Mountaineering & Skiing Institute, ITBP Auli launched the expedition from November 3 to 9, 2020 from Auli to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand," ITBP Tweeted.

The expedition has by organised by Mountaineering and Skiing Institute, ITBP, and was flagged off by Chandi Prasad Bhatt, environmentalist and social activist in Auli. —ANI

Updated : 8 Nov 2020 3:59 PM GMT
Tags:    ITBP   River   Uttarakhand   Shaurya   Srinagar City   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X