IPS Officer Alleges Harassment

 The Hawk |  12 Jan 2021 3:57 PM GMT

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday asked an IPS officer, who had approached it terming his latest transfer as harassment, to first make a representation to the state home secretary against the administrative step. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Manoj Tiwari also directed the state home secretary to decide upon IPS officer Barinderjit Singh's representation against his transfer within two months. The bench gave the directions while disposing of Singh's petition against the transfer. Singh had approached the high court alleging that his latest transfer as SSP of Udham Singh Nagar district is a case of harassment. He had filed his petition accusing Uttarakhand's former DGP Anil Raturi and present DGP Ashok Kumar of harassing him. —PTI

