Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Intern At AIIMS Rishikesh Dies 11 Days After Getting Vaccine Dose

Intern At AIIMS Rishikesh Dies 11 Days After Getting Vaccine Dose

 The Hawk |  17 Feb 2021 5:00 PM GMT

Intern At AIIMS Rishikesh Dies 11 Days After Getting Vaccine Dose
X

Rishikesh: A 24-year-old intern died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday, 11 days after receiving the anti-COVID vaccine dose. Niraj Singh was administered the Covishield dose on February 3, AIIMS, Rishikesh PRO Harish Thapliyal said. However, he said the intern apparently did not die because of the vaccination as he might have been suffering from an infection, which he did not reveal in his consent letter before taking the shot. Singh had returned from encephalitis-hit Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on January 30. He was administered the Covishield jab on February 3 as the frontline corona warriors had to be inoculated in the first week of February, Thapliyal said. —PTI

Updated : 17 Feb 2021 5:00 PM GMT
Tags:    AIIMS   Uttarakhand   AIIMS Rishikesh   Vaccine   COVID   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X