ICFRE Outstanding Research Award-2019 to Scientist Dr R S Rawat

Dehradun (The Hawk): Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has awarded an Outstanding Research Award 2019 to Dr. R.S. Rawat, Scientist, Biodiversity and Climate Change Division of the ICFRE Headquarter, Dehradun for his outstanding contribution in the field of forestry research on the occasion of Fifty Eight Meeting of Board of Governors of ICFRE held on 22 December 2021. Award has been given virtually by Shri Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India in the presence of Shri Sanjay Kumar, Director General of Forest & Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India; Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and other distinguished members of Board of Governors of ICFRE.

Dr. R.S. Rawat is working in ICFRE since last 23 years mainly in the field of biodiversity, climate change and forest land restoration and involved in preparation of National REDD+ Strategy, State REDD+ Action Plans for the States of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim for climate change mitigation in the forestry sector through implementation of activities for reducing the emission from deforestation & forest degradation, conservation of forest carbon stocks, sustainable management of forest carbon stocks and enhancement of forest carbon stocks. Government of Bihar has also nominated Dr. Rawat as an expert member of Bihar State REDD+ Cell for providing expert inputs for implementation of REDD+ activities at state level in the Bihar. Dr. Rawat has published about 105 research papers in the scientific journals of international and national repute and books on the biodiversity and climate change. Presently, Dr. Rawat is involved in implementing the World Bank funded Ecosystem Services Improvement Project in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and involved in providing necessary policy inputs to ICFRE and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India on climate change adaptation and mitigation aspect of forestry sector.