Hathras SIT completes probe, likely to submit report today

Hathras: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate the Hathras case, has completed its probe and will submit its report soon, said sources on Friday.

"The SIT could submit its report to the government by evening today," a source said.

The SIT was supposed to submit its report earlier on October 7, but following the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, the time given to them was extended by 10 days.

The SIT probe was ordered on September 30 after a 19-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries a day earlier, following a brutal assault by four men in a Hathras village.

Soon after, on October 2, the Chief Minister suspended the Hathras Superintendent of Police, DSP and some other police officers on the basis of the SIT's first report. Their polygraph and Narco Analysis tests have been recommended.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing the case.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. All four accused in the incident have been arrested.

