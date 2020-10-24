Harish Rawat Questions Timing Of ED's Summons To Punjab CM Amarinder's Son

Chandigarh: Congress leader Harish Rawat has questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh''s son in an alleged foreign exchange violations case.

The summons to Raninder Singh pertain to a case registered by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

"ED''s summons cannot suppress the voice of Amarinder Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh is the voice of Punjab and farmers of the country. Just look at the timing of ED''s summons. If you raise voice, then ED, Income Tax, CBI will be after you. Is this not a message?" tweeted Rawat, who is also a former chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Rawat is Congress' in-charge of Punjab affairs and an All India Congress Committee general secretary.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has been criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre over the three contentious central farm laws. The Punjab assembly on Tuesday had adopted a resolution rejecting the new farm laws and passed four bills to counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament. Raninder Singh has been asked to depose at the central probe agency''s office in Jalandhar on October 27 in the case. He was questioned by the ED in this case in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust and a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.

The alleged instances of possession of properties abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department.

Raninder Singh had earlier denied any wrongdoing. —PTI