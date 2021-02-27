Golden Card Holder Receives Benefit Of Rs 6 Lakh For Treatment Of Heart Failure At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Golden card holder person suffering from heart failure problem has received a benefit of Rs 6 lakh in treatment. The patient was treated at AIIMS Rishikesh. This is the first case in the state to treat more than 5 lakhs under the government scheme.

Police Line Nainital resident 62-year-old Mohammad Hasim was suffering from heart failure problem for the last one year. The patient breathed and the heart pumping was not working properly. Many times his heart beat also stopped. In this regard Dr. Barun Kumar Associate Professor Department of Cardiology AIIMS said that to save the life of this patient of heart failure, it was very important to install CRT-D device in his body. This device functions like a pacemaker. After all test found that the patient has breathing problem and his heart function is not functioning properly and the heart size has also become larger. It was decided to install CRT-D devices to save the life of the patient. Dr. Barun said that this process of installing the device has been done without making the patient unconscious.

Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS commended the team of doctors who carried out the complex procedure of device transplantation. He said that AIIMS has also teams of highly experienced doctors and modern medical techniques for the treatment of complex disease. In this regard, Atul Joshi, State Coordinator of Ayushman Bharat Yojana Uttrakhand said that this is the first case in the state of treatment of a person with a Golden Card costing more than Rs 5 lakh.

---------------------

What is CRT-D?

CRT-D (cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillatin) is very beneficial for heart failure patients. Dr.Varun said that CRT-D is a special type of pacemaker that is implanted in the body between the heart and the shoulder. This machine is matchbox shaped. It works to increase the pumping of the heart and also supports the heartbeat. Its price is about 6 lakh rupees.

