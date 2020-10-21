FRI organizes webinar on 'Application Of Advance Computational Tools For Forestry Research'

Dehradun (The Hawk): IT & GIS Discipline of Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun organized half day webinar on "APPLICATION OF ADVANCE COMPUTATIONAL TOOLS FOR FORESTRY RESEARCH" for acquainting scientists and researchers about some of the recent developments in IT and RS-GIS field that could be exploited for the forestry research. Sh. AS Rawat, Director FRI acknowledged the participants about various initiatives taken by IT&GIS discipline of FRI in the field of forestry research where IT and RS-GIS technology has successfully been used by the scientists of FRI. Fourty participants from different ICFRE institutes like Arid Forest Research Institute - Jodhpur, Tropical Forest Research Institute – Jabalpur, Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding – Coimbatore, and participants from institutes of Dehradun like WII, IGNFA, CASFOS and IIRS participated in the seminar. Er. Ram Kumar from Hexagon Geospatial, Gurgaon presented application of information technology, web-based services, machine learning based approach, etc. that is recently in use by various agencies. He demonstrated web-based services developed and implemented by Jharkhand Forest Department, Nagalnad Forest Department and some other agencies such as Saharanpur Smart City project. Er. Ujaval Gandhi from Spatial Thoughts, Bengaluru who has been associated earlier with Google for the development and implementation of Google Earth Engine demonstrated the various capabilities of Google Earth Engine which is many steps ahead of Google Earth with added advantage that can be exploited for the forestry, environment, water resources, glaciology and climate change research. Mrs. Richa Misra, Head IT&GIS emphasized on using Google Earth Engine which is available free of cost for the research purpose. Scientists of ICFRE institutes Dr. SR Baloch, Dr. Dheeraj Gupta, Dr. Parmanand Kumar, Dr. Hukum Singh also presented their views on using tools of Google Earth Engine and Machine Learning algorithm for forestry research. The seminar ended with vote of thanks presented by GIS Centre In-charge of FRI Dr. Manoj Kumar. Participants were encouraged to join hands with IT&GIS Discipline in implementing recent tools of IT and RS-GIS for the forestry research.