Fresh nCoV Infections Further Drop In U'khand, 1 More Death









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 21, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,687 on Sunday as 30 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,158 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 457. The state's toll rose to 1,687 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1385. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 16. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has gone up to 96.35 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 13 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and Haridwar followed with 6 and 4 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 2 Tehri Garhwal, 1 each in Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.

