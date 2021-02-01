Focus On Physical Infrastructure Will Go Long Way In Connecting North With The Rest Of The World: Sawhney

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Union Budget presented by Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Finance Minister, today is focused on lives & livelihood in the backdrop of economy ravaged by COVID -19 Pandemic," said Mr Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII Northern Region. At CII, we appreciate the fine balancing done to soothe the economy as well as boost it by way of increased capital expenditure, focus on creating physical infrastructure, healthcare spending.





CII Northern Region is happy to note that the Budget ticked all the right boxes of lives, livelihood and growth which would propel the economy to an inclusive growth trajectory. We expect the reform process to continue beyond the budget announcements. We welcome the Rs 1,18,452 cr grant to meet the Revenue Deficit to 17 states during the year 2021-22, as this will help the states in meeting their development and capital expenditure plan which suffered due to lower GST collections.

Speaking on the budget announcements for the Northern states, he said many northern states are the hub of MSMEs, and there are many positives for the sector such as rationalization of custom duty structures will boost the sector. Another Budget proposal to establish 7 textile parks will help many textile hubs in North India such as Ludhiana, Bhilwara, Gurgaon, Panipat in their technological upgradation and export competitiveness.



Announcement of bringing 1,000 more mandis under the e-NAM umbrella and enhancing agricultural credit target to Rs 16.5 lakh crore in FY22 will greatly benefit the agrarian states of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan etc. The announcement for setting up of Central University in Leh (Ladakh) will greatly help in meeting the aspirations of the youth of newly carved UT, Mr Sawhney added.



Mr Ashok Windlass, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council, welcomed the announcement of Social security benefits which will be extended to gig and platform workers. Minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers. Women will be allowed to work in all categories and also in night shifts with adequate protection. Mr Windlass added that to further extend efforts towards unorganised labour force, budget proposes to launch a portal to collect relevant information of gig workers, building/construction workers among others. It'll help formulate health, housing, skill, insurance credit & food schemes for migrant workers, and will impact around 15 million gig workers in India, in addition to online platform providers across sectors such as transportation, food delivery and the contract workers in IT and software firms opined Mr Windlass.



Mr Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council highlighted that the budget support extended to MSMEs to the tune of Rs 15700 crores which is double compared to the last year will boost MSME development. He appreciated the initiative of improving railway freight corridor which he mentioned will reduce the logistics cost to industry which is one of the highest in the world. Mr Dawar also appreciated the announcement of 1 year extension of tax holiday on and capital gains exemption for startups. This will incentivize funding in the startup sector, he added.

The Northern Region of the country is land locked, and the stress on expansion of physical infrastructure will go long way in connecting North with the rest of the world. CII welcome the deadline to complete the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors by June 2022. These Corridors will link Northern Region states with ports in Western & Eastern India.