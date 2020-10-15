First Session Of Global India Scientific Summit Concludes In AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The first session of Global India Scientific Summit started by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has concluded in AIIMS Rishikesh. The theme of the first session of this summit, organized through DRDO, was based on the development of trauma and emergency services in hilly and inaccessible areas of India.

Significantly, the Vaibhav Summit is being organized on the far-reaching thinking and initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. ln the last four years, AIIMS Rishikesh has done unique work across the country on these subjects. For this reason AIIMS Rishikesh has been made the champion institute for these subjects by the Government of India. Not only senior scientists of the country, but many famous medical scientists of Indian origin also participated in this brainstorm.

After several rounds of brainstorming by experts, blue print of trauma and emergency services in inaccessible hilly areas of India was prepared. In preparing this, AIIMS Trauma Surgery Head Prof. Kamar Azam and Dr. Madhur Uniyal of the Department of Trauma Surgery and Critical Care had special roles. On this occasion, Prof. Ravikant praised the experts and said that AIIMS Rishikesh has been making continuous efforts to provide trauma and emergency medical services to the inaccessible and rural areas of Uttarakhand. Now this work will be carried forward with more enthusiasm through this far-reaching plan of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This will prove to be a boon not only for people living in Uttarakhand but also in other inaccessible and mountainous regions of the country.



Dr. Madhur Uniyal said that with this active participation of the government, it should be expected that the blue print prepared at the Vaibhav Summit will be expedited and its benefits will reach the people of the country soon. He said that due to this scheme of the Prime Minister, there is great enthusiasm among scientists and doctors of Indian origin living abroad. He is proud of the decision of the government to ensure his participation for his motherland. Dr. Uniyal said that it has been decided by the experts by consensus that such facilities will be launched first in Uttarakhand and will be made a successful model. So that after modifying this model excellently, it can be implemented in other inaccessible hilly areas of the country.

In this summit from AIIMS Rishikesh Prof. Kamar Azam, Dr. Madhur Uniyal, Arun Varghese, from America prof Manjari Joshi, Prof. Mayur Narayanan, Prof. Sunil Ahuja, Prof. Rani Kumar, from England prof. Ajay Sharma, from Australia prof. Shantanu Bhattacharya, from AIIMS Delhi prof. Amit Gupta, Prof. Sanjeev Bhoi, Prof. Tej Prakash, from KGMU Lucknow prof. Sandeep Tiwari, Prof. Sameer Mishra etc was joined.











