Farmers Of Haridwar, Siliguri Hail New Agriculture Reforms

Haridwar (Uttarakhand)/ Siliguri (West Bengal): Farmers of Uttarakhand's Haridwar and West Bengal's Siliguri hailed the new agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that agriculture reforms will be beneficial for them. New agriculture bills received President's assent on Sep 27. While speaking to ANI, a farmer in Haridwar said, "Whatever PM Modi has said, it will benefit the farmers. The bills will help the farmers." "This is the good step for the farmers. Through this bill, they broke the chain of the middlemen," another farmer said. Meanwhile, Siliguri farmers also supported the new farm laws, speaking to ANI a farmer said, "Central government has given good bills. Earlier, we used to depend on the middlemen but now we will direct sell our grains to the government or to the company." "The bills will benefit us, we thanks PM Modi for the bills, a farmer told ANI. —ANI