Farmers have gained true independence through agricultural reforms: 'Nishank'

No link between reforms and 'Minimum Support Price' policy, says Union Minister

Haridwar (The Hawk): The Union Minister of Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today said that the reforms in the agricultural sector are aimed at doubling the income of farmers. He was addressing the media at Haridwar at an outreach initiative organised by the Press Information Bureau, Dehradun. The initiative was undertaken to dispel the falsehoods surrounding the New Farm Laws.

On the issue of continuation of the 'Minimum Support Price Policy' of the government, the Union Minister said that contrary to the narrative being built-up, the MSP rates have seen significant increase. He categorically denied any relation between the MSP regime and the newly passed laws. The minister added that the laws increase the bandwidth of choice for the farmers. In addition to the modalities of markets notified under State Agricultural Produce Marketing acts, the farmers now have the choice to sell their produce to any willing buyer without paying any levy or transport fee. He added however that the laws will not end the 'Mandis' and that transactions in 'Mandis' would take place as before.

Further, he added that the new laws will make the vision of 'One Nation, One Market' a reality. The Union Minister said that the laws would free the farmers from the arbitrary boundaries of their state and they would be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country. Speaking about The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Minister added that it is deliberate falsehood that the land of the farmers would be taken away by the contractors. The act talks about the contract for the farmer's produce not for his land.

Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the new laws will allow the farmers to directly engage with the wholesalers and exporters. The price assurance will be given to the farmers even before sowing of crops. This will act as the floor price. In case of higher market price, farmers will be entitled to this price over and above the minimum price. Due to prior price determination, farmers will be shielded from the vagaries of the market.

Speaking about the collective bargaining power of the small farmers, the Union Minister added that the formation of 10,000 'Farmer Producer organisations' across the nation will act as a catalyst to attract private sector investment for building robust supply chains for the agricultural sector. Moreover, marginal farmers will get access to technology and advice for high value agriculture and get a ready market for such produce.

Specifically talking about the state of Uttarakhand, the Union Minister said that 8.54 Lakh farmers of the state had been transferred about 851 crores during 2020-21 under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi'. He said that all 8.81 lakh farmers of the state have been given 'soil health cards'. He recounted the efforts by the State and the Union Government in Haridwar district and said that the administration remains committed to provide all possible relief to the agricultural community during the ongoing pandemic. The Union Minister said that direct bank transfers to the accounts of the farmers have eliminated the leakages and the corruption in the delivery system.