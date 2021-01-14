Eye Donation Facility Resumes At AIIMS Rishikesh

New Delhi (The Hawk): The process of transplanting the cornea in AIIMS Rishikesh was postponed after lock-down. This facility remained suspended till September. However, it was resumed in the month of October.

Since then, 13 people have donated their eyes and illuminated the lives of 19 people at Eye Bank AIIMS.

Padmashree Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that donating the eye is the greatest work. There is no big donation like eye donation. Those who donate their eyes, by giving light to the needy person, they become immortal. He said that in eye bank of AIIMS Rishikesh, anyone and person of any age can donate their eyes.

It is noteworthy that Rishikesh Eye Bank was established in AIIMS on 26 August 2019.

Since then, 92 people have received light of life through cornea transplant.

Giving information about this, Professor Sanjeev Mittal, Hod of ophthalmology Department at AIIMS, said that all the latest facilities for cornea transplant are available here.

He said that the person donating the eyes can contribute to this great cause by directly contacting the AIIMS Eye Bank or by joining the online 'Rishikesh I Bank'. Doctor Mittal said that the facility of cornea transplant, which was postponed due to Covid, has been resumed from October. He said that person who wants to donate his eyes, can contact on 9068563883 number of Rishikesh Eye Bank. In the cornea transplant procedure, special severity is being taken by following the Covid guide line completely