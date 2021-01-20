Ex-Dehradun ADM Facing Corruption Charges Transferred, Says U'khand Chief Secretary

Dehradun: Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer Arvind Pandey has been transferred due to serious allegations against him, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Tuesday.

"He has only been transferred, no action has been taken yet. There were serious allegations on him," Prakash said while speaking to ANI.

Pandey was removed from the post of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Dehradun due to corruption charges and a vigilance inquiry has been ordered against him.

Talking about the preparations going on for Mahakumbh, Chief Secretary said, "About 95 per cent of the permanent work related to Mahakumbh preparations will be completed till January 31. Rest of the work will be completed till February 27." —ANI