Don't Ignore Pain Of Kidney Stone—Special Report By AIIMS Rishikesh Medics

Rishikesh (The Hawk): If you have complaint of kidney stone pain, do not ignore it. This carelessness can also damage other parts of the body, which can be life threatening. AIIMS Rishikesh has all the high-tech facilities to treat this disease. This treatment is included in the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

One of the most commonly ignored ailments in people is renal stone disease [also called as nephrolithiasis], brushing it off as inconsequential flank discomfort. However, a seemingly simple stone disease is capable of wreaking havoc, if not treated on time. Even though every branch of medicine from traditional practices to modern allopathy claim to have a cure, the sufferer ends up running from pillar to post without relief, in hope of a complete cure.

Padamshree Prof Ravikant, Director of AIIMS said that we have a fully equipped, technically advanced, state-of-the-art facility for the diagnosis and treatment of all types of renal stones. We soon will have an Advanced Urology Centre, which is in its final stage of completion and houses a world-class Dornier lithotripsy machine, and a radiology suite for urological interventions. All procedures and surgeries at AIIMS, Rishikesh are completely covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojna health scheme.

Dr Ankur Mittal, Head, Department of Urology explains that Renal stones affect all ages from infancy to the elderly population. He said that Stones are formed due to the super saturation of the urine with substances such as calcium, uric acid, cystine or oxalate. In the initial phase these substances form crystals which are anchored in the kidney. Around these crystals there is further deposition of substances and eventually a kidney stone is formed. Stones can either pass through the urinary passage and be extruded in the urine or lie asymptomatically in the kidney. It is when they get obstructed in any part of the kidney or urinary tract that symptoms develop. Symptoms of renal stone disease include fluctuating and excruciating pain in the abdomen groin and flank region that can lead to urinary tract infection with fever and chills, burning micturition and even passage of blood in urine. If not treated on time it might lead to irreversible damage to the affected kidney.

Dr Mittal said that In case of excessive unbearable pain in the flank region or in the groin region the patient should immediately try to contact a local physician/urologist for full evaluation and should be started on NSAIDS (like diclofenac) for immediate pain relief. He also suggest that For the prevention of further stone formation, one is advised to drink more fluids to produce at least 2L of urine per day that lowers the concentration of substances that promote stone formation. Various dietary modifications are advised in the form of a salt restricted diet, cutting back on the consumption of meat, avoidance of caffeinated drinks, nuts, foods that contain fructose corn syrup [example frozen junk foods, candy bars, soda etc.] Dr. Mittal said due to Covid-19 we are providing our services through telemedicine number 8126542780 between 9 am to 1 pm and also e-Sanjeevani online consultation services, to our patients who are far off and can't come to AIIMS Rishikesh, especially the ones residing in the hilly areas.

Symptoms and Treatment of Stone:

1- Fluctuating excruciating or dull aching pain in the flank, lower abdomen or groin—Very small stones can be treated with medical drugs and conservative measures Consumption of 8-10 glasses of water daily.

2- Fever with/without chills, nausea, vomiting Slightly—larger (<1cm) stones can be treated with shock wave lithotripsy Avoid caffeinated drinks. Low salt diet

3- Blood in urine—Larger stones require endoscopic lithotripsy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy. Avoid oxalate rich foods like spinach, nuts, chocolates etc.

Thus, in conclusion, kidney is an organ which is interlinked with all the organs of the body, be it the heart, the brain or the liver, and any damage to the kidney due to long-standing stone disease is capable of affecting all other organs. Therefore, we should take early precautionary and preventive measures as well as seek early treatment for renal stone disease.