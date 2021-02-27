Top
Devotees celebrate Magh Purnima, govt showers flower petals over Sangam Ghat

 The Hawk |  27 Feb 2021 7:00 AM GMT

Prayagraj / Haridwar (Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand): Devotees across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday took holy dips on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima', the full moon night in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar.

To mark the occasion, the Prayagraj District Administration showered flower petals on devotees at Triveni Sangam, also known as Sangam Ghat, the meeting place of three rivers -- the Saraswati, Yamuna, and Ganga (Ganges).

Devotees in Prayagraj and Haridwar were seen observing the holy occasion by offering diyas (lamps) in the water.

Magh Purnima is celebrated around the months of January and February and Lord Vishnu is worshipped during this time. (ANI)

Updated : 27 Feb 2021 7:00 AM GMT
Tags:    Devotees   Magh Purnima   flower petals   Sangam Ghat   

The Hawk


