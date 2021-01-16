Dehradun: Five arrested for duping Americans via fake call centre

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A Special Task Force (STF) of the Cyber Crime Police Cell and the Telecom Department in Dehradun in a joint operation on Saturday busted a fake international call centre racket and arrested five youths.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the STF Ajay Singh, the youths were duping American citizens and extorting money by impersonating police officers.

"Out of the five arrested persons, four are residents of Delhi and one is from Dehradun. They were running the fake call centre from Vasant Vihar (in Dehradun). Calls were made largely to senior citizens, handicapped people and former army officers and employees. Important information like their social security numbers (SSN) were asked for and money was collected illegally," Singh said.

He added that several unauthorized transactions were made by the hackers and money was taken from the victims' bank accounts and cards linked to the SSN numbers.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)



