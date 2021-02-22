Dehradun Chapter receives Best Chapter Award at PRSI National Awards-2020

Dehradun (The Hawk): The PRSI National Awards-2020 was organized online by the Public Relations Society of India. The program was conducted by the Dehradun Chapter, which connected more than 2500 members of 25 chapters across the country in online mode.

Chief Guest, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Mrs. Baby Rani Maurya said that all officials and members are eligible for congratulations for organizing the National Awards ceremony of the Public Relations Society of India. She said that those who have received the award in the field of public relations and communication are also heartily congratulated. Through public relations and communication, PRSI is always ready to disseminate important information related to public welfare. Even during Covid-19 your organization played an active role. In the era of social media, dissemination of right information to the society is a very important task. I am sure that all the members of PRSI will always play a role in public interest in publicity of important schemes and programs.

Presiding over the program, the Union Minister of Education, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that PRSI is playing an important role in promoting public welfare policies. He congratulated PRSI for organizing the event. Dr. Nishank said that PRSI has done commendable work in bringing important information regarding the new education policy 2020 to the general public. He said that I hope that in future also PRSI will continue to discharge its duties and responsibilities in the society.

All the members of PRSI Dehradun Chapter were present offline in Dehradun, the program was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha, MP, Naresh Bansal, Director General, UCOST Dr. Rajendra Dobhal, National President of PRSI, Dr. Ajit Pathak, Dehradun Chapter Chairman Amit Pokhriyal. In the PRSI National Awards -2020, Dehradun Chapter was awarded the Best Chapter out of 25 Chapters across the country, along with the Best Secretary Award. The awards were presented by Chief Guest Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal. Addressing the program, MP Bansal said that public relations has an important contribution in today's time. He said that today there is a need for public relations in every field. Public relations has played an important role in bringing its message to the common public in an easy and simple manner. He said that PRSI is doing good work, they have many chapters across the country, including public relations officers of various government and non-governmental organizations. He said that PRSI should work actively in bringing the public welfare schemes of the Central and State Government to the common people.

Director General, UCOST, Dr. Rajendra Dobhal said that public relations is the only area through which one can reach out to the society in simple language. He said that every day a new phenomenon happens in the field of science, about which it is necessary to be told in simple language. Giving information about glacier, he said that due to lack of complete knowledge about glacier science, many types of confusion arise in society. Giving the example of the disaster in Tapovan-Rishiganga, he said that this incident should be investigated properly from the scientific point of view as to what is the real reason behind this incident. He said that there is a need to set up separate institutions for studying glaciers. In this regard, a separate institute was to be established in the Wadia Institute by taking initiative by the Central Government, which has not been completed due to any reasons. For this, he urged Rajya Sabha MP Shri Bansal to help in the establishment of this institute at the Central Government level. Providing detailed information regarding the program, PRSI National President of Dr. Thank you by Ajit Pathak. He said that he has a special attachment with Dehradun. He especially congratulated the Dehradun Chapter.

On this occasion, Amit Pokhriyal, Chairman of PRSI Dehradun Chapter, expressed his joy and congratulated his entire team for getting the Best Chapter of the year 2020. In the program Amarnath Tripathy, Secretary; Anil Sati, Treasurer Suresh Chandra Bhatt, Joint Secretary, Rakesh Dobhal, Pooja Pokhriyal, National Council Member Vimal Dabral, Anil Verma, Senior Member of PRSI Dehradun Chapter Dr. DP Uniyal, Mr. Ajay Dabral, Mr. Vaibhav Goyal, Mr. Akash Sharma, Mahesh Khankariyal, Sanjay Bisht, Ms. Jyoti Negi etc. were present.