COVID: No More One-day Salary Cut For U'khand Govt Employees

 The Hawk |  20 Oct 2020 3:13 PM GMT

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday issued an order to not deduct one day salary of state government employees under the COVID fund with effect from October 1.

The order comes days after the state cabinet decided to exempt the state government staffers from the pay cut, which was imposed for a year in June.

However, one day salary of ministers, MLAs, IAS, IPS and IFS officers will continue to be cut for a year as their contribution to the fund, the order signed by Secretary (Health) Amit Negi said. —PTI

Updated : 20 Oct 2020 3:13 PM GMT
