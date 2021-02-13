Covid Infections Continue To Subside In U'khand; 2 More Lives Lost









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 13, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,766 on Saturday as 44 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,060 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 637. The state's toll rose to 1,680 as two more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,389. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 47. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State continued to remain static i.e. 96.17 percent. Districts Dehradun and Haridwar reported the maximum number of 12 fresh cases each, whereas Nainital followed with 8 cases. That apart, 5 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3 Pithoragarh, 2 each in Almora and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi.








